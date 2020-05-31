



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — What was supposed to be a peaceful protest in downtown Pittsburgh turned chaotic and violent.

Businesses were damaged, innocent people were hurt and some were even arrested.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say that 43 adults and one juvenile were arrested during the riots and looting.

You could just feel the anger and disappointment from city leaders, including Mayor Bill Peduto.

They said what should have been peaceful was “hijacked.”

And now, in order to keep people safe, they’re bringing in additional help.

“It’s a damn shame they took advantage of the situation,” said Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert.

City officials say it happened fast.

A protest, meant to be peaceful turned violent and left destruction behind.

“It escalated when they burned one of our police cars. I think it escalated when they threw stuff at people,” said Schuber

Schubert says some of those people hurt were innocent.

At least a dozen businesses already suffering after being closed for months are now shattered and damaged.

This violence has prompted the city to take further actions.

“Effective 8:30 this evening and until 6:00 tomorrow morning there will be a curfew within the city of Pittsburgh,” said Wendell Hissrich, Pittsburgh’s Public Safety Director.

Additional resources are also being brought in.

Their message is that if you don’t have to be downtown, to leave.

“To include the State Police, Allegheny County, and Surrounding counties assisting, and many of the suburban units,” said Hissrich.

As pockets of protestors are still downtown and larger groups are traveling through, officers are making arrests.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say that four police officers were hospitalized with injuries, but have since been released.

Many other officers were injured but did not require transports. Paramedics treated several people for exposure to gas, but none required transport to area hospitals.