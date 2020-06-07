GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Congressman Conor Lamb Speaks To Protesters In Coraopolis
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Sunday night, the University of Pittsburgh Police Department released a statement saying that they have no intention of reinstating Michael Rosfeld.

“Please be assured that the University of Pittsburgh Police Department has no intention of reinstating Michael Rosfeld and that the university is vigorously opposing his lawsuit in federal court,” the statement said. “We continue to argue that is claim is baseless.”

Rosfeld filed a lawsuit in January claiming that his firing was due to an arrested he made at a bar in 2017.

His claim is that his firing was due to the fact one of the people arrested was the son of a high-ranking official.

Rosfeld was found not guilty in March of 2019 while on trial for the shooting of Antwon Rose in June of 2018.

