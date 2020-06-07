PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Sunday night, the University of Pittsburgh Police Department released a statement saying that they have no intention of reinstating Michael Rosfeld.
— Pitt Police (@PittPolice) June 8, 2020
RELATED STORIES:
- Former Police Officer Michael Rosfeld, Acquitted In Antwon Rose Shooting, Suing University Of Pittsburgh
- ‘Did What Was Right’: Jury Foreman In Rosfeld Trial Defends Not Guilty Verdict
- Pittsburgh Public School Students Protest Rosfeld Not Guilty Verdict
- ‘I Got A Long Fight Ahead Of Me’: Antwon Rose’s Mother Says ‘It’s Not Over’ Following Michael Rosfeld’s Acquittal
- Former East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld Found Not Guilty In Antwon Rose Shooting
- More stories related to Michael Rosfeld
- More stories related
“Please be assured that the University of Pittsburgh Police Department has no intention of reinstating Michael Rosfeld and that the university is vigorously opposing his lawsuit in federal court,” the statement said. “We continue to argue that is claim is baseless.”
Rosfeld filed a lawsuit in January claiming that his firing was due to an arrested he made at a bar in 2017.
His claim is that his firing was due to the fact one of the people arrested was the son of a high-ranking official.
Rosfeld was found not guilty in March of 2019 while on trial for the shooting of Antwon Rose in June of 2018.
You must log in to post a comment.