NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — One of the two suspects wanted in the death of missing Amari Wise is in police custody.

New Castle Police say they found Connor Henry in Ocean City, Maryland.

The 20-year old was taken into police custody around 11:00 p.m. Sunday night.

At this time, it’s unclear when Henry will be back in New Castle to face charges of criminal homicide and tampering with evidence.

Meanwhile, police continue to search for a second person — Todd Henry.

The 47-year-old is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit homicide, obstruction of justice, and tampering with evidence.

Related stories:

It was just Sunday when New Castle Police filed those charges and say the two are involved in the missing person case of Amari Wise.

Police say Wise was first reported missing on June 5th.

KDKA was at the scene last week when investigators executed multiple search warrants at a home on Adams Street.

The main focus of the search was on the garage.

Wise’s family tells KDKA it was that house on Adams Street where he was last seen.

Since the 19-year old disappeared, hundreds have helped out in the search for him.

Recently, a group of supporters rallied outside the New Castle Police Department.

“We want Amari, we want them to tell where Amari’s at,” said Prestina Currie.

“They can do it privately, at this point, we know’s what’s going on. They can’t hide a body. They did what they did,” Currie said.

Police will continue their search for Todd Henry, the second suspect in the case.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details