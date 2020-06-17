GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:President Trump References Antwon Rose's Name In Speech About Executive Order On Policing
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Pittsburgh Today Live, PTL, PTL Links, Rania's Recipes, Savor Pittsburgh

Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:

More Savor Pittsburgh Details:

To win a grill go to liokareas.com, make a purchase using code “SAVOR,” and you’ll be entered. Ten percent of your purchase goes towards women’s health research.

Pittsburgh Today Live On Social Media:

Comments