PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has responded to a list of 12 demands for police reform from the “Black Activist and Organizer Collective.”

On Monday, Peduto released a lengthy statement responding to each demand.

This evening I responded to Members of the Allegheny County Black Activist/Organizer Collective. They requested a response to their 12 Demands by today. Attached is the letter I sent to them. I look forward to working with all to build a better Pittsburgh. https://t.co/tDTYar2zy6 — bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 23, 2020

Last week, the group of organizers and activists said they are not satisfied with Mayor Peduto’s plan for police reform in the city of Pittsburgh. They also voiced disapproval with the response from Allegheny County officials, as well.

Black Activist and Organizer Collective” hand-delivered the demands to city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County officials.

They listed these demands:

Defund the police, and fund black communities

Demilitarize the police

End criminalization of black people

Remove police from schools

Make collective bargaining with police public

Terminate FOP president Robert Swartzwelder

Disband private police departments

End “No Knock” warrants

Cease partnership with ICE

End cash bail

Release all vulnerable individuals from Allegheny County Jail

Create an independent and fully-funded police review board

Peduto announced his support for the “8 Can’t Wait” ​campaign earlier this month. It is aimed at decreasing police brutality through eight different reform policies.

You can read Mayor Peduto’s response to the demands here.