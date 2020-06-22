PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has responded to a list of 12 demands for police reform from the “Black Activist and Organizer Collective.”
On Monday, Peduto released a lengthy statement responding to each demand.
This evening I responded to Members of the Allegheny County Black Activist/Organizer Collective. They requested a response to their 12 Demands by today. Attached is the letter I sent to them. I look forward to working with all to build a better Pittsburgh. https://t.co/tDTYar2zy6
— bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 23, 2020
Last week, the group of organizers and activists said they are not satisfied with Mayor Peduto’s plan for police reform in the city of Pittsburgh. They also voiced disapproval with the response from Allegheny County officials, as well.
Black Activist and Organizer Collective” hand-delivered the demands to city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County officials.
They listed these demands:
- Defund the police, and fund black communities
- Demilitarize the police
- End criminalization of black people
- Remove police from schools
- Make collective bargaining with police public
- Terminate FOP president Robert Swartzwelder
- Disband private police departments
- End “No Knock” warrants
- Cease partnership with ICE
- End cash bail
- Release all vulnerable individuals from Allegheny County Jail
- Create an independent and fully-funded police review board
Peduto announced his support for the “8 Can’t Wait” campaign earlier this month. It is aimed at decreasing police brutality through eight different reform policies.
You can read Mayor Peduto’s response to the demands here.
