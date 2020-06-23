PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – There have been two positive coronavirus tests within the Steelers team.

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says two unidentified players have tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered.

Tomlin said Tuesday the players tested positive at some point earlier this year. Both players went through what Tomlin called “the appropriate protocol” and have since returned to work.

Neither player visited the team facility at any point during the offseason. The Steelers, like the rest of the NFL, have been meeting and training remotely rather than in person since mid-March.

The virus has shaken up things for the Steelers. This year, because of the pandemic, training camp will be at Heinz Field instead of Latrobe.

The team also sold only half its individual game tickets because the team wants to be prepared for possible social distancing scenarios.

(TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)