PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Levin Furniture’s Robert Levin announced he is opening nine locations in Pittsburgh following an agreement to save his company from bankruptcy.

It was announced Thursday that the stores will reopen on Friday.

Levin had reached an agreement to rescue his business in March, but weeks later said the parent company of Levin Furniture and Wolf Furniture terminated the agreement to sell the businesses back to him, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

With that deal dead, Levin Furniture stores were going to enter into Chapter 7 bankruptcy and be liquidated.

However, on May 19, Levin reached an agreement to reacquire the Levin Furniture brand out of bankruptcy.

“Finally, we’re back! This has been an exciting time for us as we drove to reacquire Levin Furniture and Mattress Stores for many good reasons,” said Levin in a press release on Thursday. “Our customers and associates can once again have access to the quality and commitment of a family-owned business that offers a great place to furnish homes and to work.”

