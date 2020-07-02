PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto expressed support today for the Wolf administration’s mask mandate issued on Wednesday.

Peduto also urged Allegheny County residents to stay at home and observe social distancing as well as other preventative measures against the virus as people prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July. Allegheny County saw another Coronavirus spike on Thursday with a record number of 233 new cases.

Peduto’s full statement can be read below:

“As we go into a holiday weekend while also experiencing massive levels of new COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County, I strongly and emphatically urge Pittsburgh residents to be careful and smart, and to reconsider any plans for large July 4 gatherings.

The Department of Public Safety has already urged residents to take several safety precautions.

It is necessary to emphasize that we all must follow Governor Wolf’s orders to wear masks at all times, and to keep social distancing and washing hands. If you can, please just stay home. We are at a critical juncture in the fight against the pandemic and letting our guards down, even for a beloved summer holiday, will only make things markedly worse for our families, friends and neighbors.

If we all do our part and make the simple sacrifices necessary, we can and will beat this virus. We must do it together.”