PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a roller coaster ride spanning the last four months, Levin Furniture finally reopened about half of the furniture and mattress stores that Robert Levin sold back in 2017.

It’s a story of perseverance for the man who came out of retirement to save his family business.

Remember the champagne popping and employees cheering in early March when Levin announced he was buying back his stores in Pittsburgh and Cleveland?

Well, it took a little longer than expected to make it happen.

“This has been quite a process as the former owners declared bankruptcy,” said Robert Levin on Friday.

Between that bankruptcy and the Coronavirus pandemic, Levin has worked hard to relaunch his company, this time with new partners — John and Matt Schultz, who own their own family furniture stores in Erie.

“We are thrilled to be back in business. Levin Furniture is back,” said Levin.

Still, just seventeen of the company’s original 33 stores are reopening, but Levin says it will assist any customer who was left in the lurch by the prior owner.

“A letter will be arriving to the customer’s home explaining the process and the next steps for them,” said Matt Schultz, co-CEO of Levin.

Customers will be made whole through refunds, credits and new orders, plus receive a 20 percent furniture credit on new purchases.

And watch for Levin to get back involved in the local community.

“That’s very important to us, so we’re going to get back into the communities, and both Cleveland and Pittsburgh communities like Robert did in the past,” noted John Schultz, co-CEO of Levin.

Having saved his family’s company, Robert Levin will serve as chairman, but he’s going to let the Schultz brothers run the operation.

“They’re the guys with the energy right now,” Levin told KDKA money editor Jon Delano.

“I’ll be available to assist as needed, but I have a feeling they’re not going to need very much help.”