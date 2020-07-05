Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Fireworks Taskforce responded to 131 calls complaining about fireworks in the area on July 4.
Public Safety elaborated those were just the calls the task force actually responded to and that there were 125 more calls that police and firefighters had to split amongst themselves. The Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS also helped Public Safety’s response.
Public Safety highlighted a few examples of incidents they responded to last night, including a fight between neighbors that sent five people to the hospital as well as several fires caused by errant fireworks. More details can be found here.
Police cited some people and will reportedly press charges in some cases.
