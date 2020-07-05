JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Fireworks, Fourth of July, Independence Day, Local News, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Fireworks Taskforce responded to 131 calls complaining about fireworks in the area on July 4.

Public Safety elaborated those were just the calls the task force actually responded to and that there were 125 more calls that police and firefighters had to split amongst themselves. The Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS also helped Public Safety’s response.

RELATED STORIES

Public Safety highlighted a few examples of incidents they responded to last night, including a fight between neighbors that sent five people to the hospital as well as several fires caused by errant fireworks. More details can be found here.

Police cited some people and will reportedly press charges in some cases.

Comments