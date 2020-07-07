PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is some worry, but a lot of excitement surrounding the return of professional sports.

The leagues have spent many months working on health and safety protocols to keep people safe.

Starting with the Pirates, even though there won’t be any fans at PNC Park, the team is hopeful they’ll be able to get a 60-game season in.

Here’s a look at the first two weeks of action:

This is all contingent on the health and safety of the players, coaches, and everyone involved in game day operations.

Major League Baseball has a comprehensive health and safety protocol for every team to follow.

There could be bumps in the road, as on Monday, three teams had to shut down their training camps until they received more test results.

Late on Monday evening, the NHL released more information on their ‘Return To Play Plan’

They call it Phase 3 and Phase 4.

Phase 3 includes the opening of full scale training camp.

For the Penguins, that is scheduled to open on July 13 at the UPMC Lemieux Complex in Cranberry Township.

On July 26, teams would then travel to one of two ‘hub’ or ‘bubble’ cities to start the playoffs.

Those two cities have chosen to be located in Toronto and Edmonton — two Canadian city where the COVID-19 threat has been mitigated enough for the league to choose the locations.

The ‘play-in’ series’ will begin on August 1.

For the Penguins that would mean a best-of-5 series against the Montreal Canadiens.

While the testing and concern will continue to be of importance, these two Pittsburgh teams are cautiously optimistic that they can get their seasons in without significant spikes in the virus.

After 118 days without sports, it’s something to hopeful to talk about.