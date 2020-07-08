HARRISBURG (KDKA) – As Allegheny County has put restrictions in place on restaurants and bars to stem the surge of coronavirus cases, owners of establishments in southwestern Pennsylvania say they’re worried what will happen if their businesses are ordered to shut down.

This morning, business owners told KDKA’s Lisa Washington they understand the need to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases, but they’re also concerned about their businesses if they have to close again.

Dawn Kopac delivered waffles and eggs to the waiting patrons at Waffles Inc. in Beaver Wednesday morning. She says it’s been busy since Beaver County entered the green phase three and a half weeks ago.

“It’s wonderful, people love coming here,” said Kopac, the manager of Waffles, INCaffeinated.

“We’re glad to see our old customers back, happy to see the new ones too, we just don’t know what’s going to happen today,” she said.

With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, she’s worried about what comes next.

Kopac added, “I feel like the restaurants have taken a severe hit and we just need some way of trying to keep them in business, and we’re already at half capacity, so it’s rough.”

It’s the same story in Washington County, where restaurant owners fear another end to indoor dining. They say the restriction would significantly hurt their business.

“I have to cancel all my food orders,” said David Lamatrice, Owner, of Bistecca in Washington County.

“I have orders coming in, all my wine orders coming in. It’s a lot not even just for me, but my staff,” said David.

The business leaders are hopeful their businesses, and communities can remain healthy.

In Allegheny County, Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen announced Tuesday she’d release a new order Wednesday afternoon possibly modifying restrictions.

“I am considering modifying the event limits and restrictions for outdoor food and beverage service at restaurants,” Dr. Bogen said. “I leave this open to change depending on our cases and the other metrics we use in making those decisions.”

