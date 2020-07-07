PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen may issue a new order tomorrow to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus as the county has seen several days of triple digit new coronavirus cases.

At a press conference Tuesday, Dr. Bogen says she hopes to issue a new order and is considering limiting event sizes, as well as and addressing food and beverage service.

“I hope to release a new order by later tomorrow afternoon,” says Dr. Bogen. “I am considering modifying the event limits and restrictions for outdoor food and beverage service at restaurants. I leave this open to change depending on our cases and the other metrics we use in making those decisions.”

She says they’ll take a “a big, broad look at all the data we have to inform the decision making.”

Dr. Bogen says she doesn’t think shutting down the entire community is effective, but said Allegheny County will take it “one step at a time.”

This comes after the county ordered a week-long shut down of restaurants, bars and the casino and the cancellation of events and activities with over 25 people.

Before that order, the county prohibited the consumption of on-site alcohol to help stem the surge of new coronavirus cases.

She says there’s too much of a delay in cases to tell if the order is working. It may take a week or two to see the impact.

