PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As we head into the July 4th holiday weekend, plans may need to change around Allegheny County as the Health Department took steps to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Until we start doing the right things and get a hold, that’s the way life’s going to be,” Alex Witse said while resting after his run on the North Shore.

“Just a little too inconsistent to make money — from my employees standpoint,” Chris Bryant Bonefish Grill Co-owner told KDKA.

With record setting numbers for new COVID-19 cases having been reported several days in a row, the Allegheny County Health Department put out new orders to prevent the spread of the virus.

In addition to bars and restaurants closing except for takeout or delivery, casinos are closed, and any events of more than 25 people are canceled for the next week.

Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen is asking people to follow a voluntary stay at home order, asking people to limit their travel to just necessities.

“This is what happens when people don’t follow the rules the first time. We tried to reopen and people couldn’t follow all the rules and we’re back in the same position,” Jennifer Frisco from Brookline said.

Through next Thursday, Allegheny County Parks are canceling all rentals of shelters, facilities or fields. A refund will be issued.

“My kids don’t have nothing to do this summer. You can’t go out to eat, and there’s not really been that many deaths,” Wayne Booth from the North Hills said.

“I don’t think we opened too quickly. I just think that certain spots, certain bars don’t follow the guidelines,” Alex Witse said.

All this comes while the state requires everyone to wear a mask when in a public space.

“People make it about politics, it’s not about politics. It’s basic human decency,” Witse said.

“Nobody is trying to take away your rights. They’re just trying to keep people safe,” Frisco said.

Some other summer destinations like Kennywood and Sandcastle were supposed to open Monday. With this new order from the County Health Department, they are delaying it until it is safe to reopen.