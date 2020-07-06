PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There were a lot more backyard parties and backyard fireworks that went well into the night on the 4th of July, but what about now?

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald spoke with KDKA by phone to speak about the number of new Coronavirus cases reported by the County Health Department over the weekend.

150 new cases and 4 hospitalizations were reported on Saturday, with 127 new cases and 4 hospitalizations reported on Sunday.

KDKA’s John Shumway asked Fitzgerald how concerned he was with triple-digit numbers still being reported.

“Very concerned,” Fitzgerald said.

“I guess the good news is that it was over 230 cases late last week when Dr. Bogen put the more restrictive order in for the weekend and for the week,” Fitzgerald said.

“To see the numbers come down again, while it’s still over 100, it seems to be heading in the right direction,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald went on to say that we will learn more when the daily reports come in for Monday and the next several days.

KDKA’s John Shumway then asked Fitzgerald about whether or not it was realistic for the orders implemented to be lifted at the end of the week.

Fitzgerald said that it is realistic. He went on to say that he hopes that the implementation of restrictions are leading people to be more vigilant and take things more seriously.

When asked whether or not restrictions could be lifted surrounding restaurants, Fitzgerald said that he thinks it’s realistic that discussions could be held.

Fitzgerald went on to note that those possibilities becoming more realistic are dependent on the continued downward trend of reporting of new cases of Coronavirus.

