ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is forcing bars, restaurants and casinos to close, as well as all activities and events with over 25 people to be canceled.

This order comes as the Allegheny County Health Department announced 233 new Coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Over the last two weeks, the health department has been reporting higher new case numbers for the virus than the county has ever seen since the pandemic hit. Dr. Bogen is also urging Allegheny County residents to not leave their houses unless it is absolutely necessary. This order comes in addition to the on-site alcohol ban announced on Sunday.

Takeout and delivery will still be available. The closure will begin July 3 at 12:01 a.m. and does not apply to religious gatherings.

The full order can be read here.

The county also announced it’s canceling all rentals of facilities, shelters or fields from July 3 through July 9 due to the recent rise in cases. The county says refunds will be issued.

Dr. Bogen also recommends “a voluntary stay-at-home protocol” for residents. It’s not part of the order, but the county health department says limiting travel helps reduce the spread of coronavirus.

The expectation is that the numbers will also significantly increase again tomorrow. Wearing masks, washing your hands and maintaining physical distance from others is absolutely essential to keep our community safe – now more than ever. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) July 2, 2020

The county hopes these measures will bring the virus back under control, though they warned they expect numbers to “significantly increase” tomorrow.

“This is one time to think not just about your own assessment of risk, but what you might do to people unintentionally,” says Dr. Donald Yealy, the chair of UPMC’s Department of Emergency Medicine.

The health department says three-fourths of new cases were among people 19 to 49 years old, with 27 being the median age. The 19 to 49 age range now makes up half of all cases reported since the start of the outbreak in Allegheny County.

The health department says the number of cases between 19 to 24 year-olds has doubled since June 20 and now accounts for one-third of new cases.

“Younger people with the illness, many of whom either don’t have symptoms or very mild symptoms,” says Dr. Yealy.

Since June 20, there have been 31 new hospitalizations, thirteen of which happened in the last three days. Seven people were in their 20s and 30s.

“While the total number of infections has gone up, probably because of risky behavior like travel-related and here locally in bars or wherever, we haven’t seen the same increase in hospitalizations,” says Dr. Yealy.

Dr. Bogen has said hospitalizations lag about one week behind cases.

“I know that people were angry and frustrated with recent developments including the surge in cases, the prior order and recommendations, as well as the state mask order,” said Dr. Debra Bogen, director of the county health department.

“I also realize that this newest order won’t make any of that better but as Health Department Director, I am charged with protecting, promoting, and preserving the health and well-being of all county residents, particularly the most vulnerable. This is not a decision that I’ve made lightly but I believe it’s necessary based on the new cases in the county and the community spread that is occurring.”

