PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Attorney Tom Anderson has filed a complaint against the company that owns and operates Kennywood, Sandcastle, and Idlewild parks.

“Kennywood, Sandcastle, and Idlewild have adopted a corporate policy that requires all “guests” to wear masks in order to enter and stay inside the parks, with no exception for guests who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons and disabilities,” the complaint says.

The complaint is being filed on behalf of three autistic children and their parents.

The parents say due to their children’s diagnoses, they are unable to wear masks.

    • According to Anderson, the park is violating Title III of the Americans With Disability Act.

    “Kennywood, Sandcastle, and Idlewild’s mask requirements are in direct contradiction to the order of the Pennsylvania Secretary of Health, Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines, and the guidelines published by the United States Center for Disease Control,” the complaint alleges.

    Anderson was also part of the complaint filed against Giant Eagle’s mask policy.

