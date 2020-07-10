PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Attorney Tom Anderson has filed a complaint against the company that owns and operates Kennywood, Sandcastle, and Idlewild parks.

#BREAKING: A local attorney just filed a complaint on behalf of 3 autistic children. Their parents say they cannot wear masks due to their diagnoses.

He filed it against the company that owns and operates Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/83Cbc2E47R

— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) July 10, 2020