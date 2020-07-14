Comments
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Kennywood has removed the “Mask Break Zones” from the park just days after opening to the public.
According to Kennywood spokesman Nick Paradise, the park is removing the three designated zones, which allowed people to remove their masks while social distancing.
Kennywood’s spokesperson tells the PG that the zones “were overshadowing the reopening of the park.”
The park first reopened to season passholders on Friday, and the general public yesterday.
The three areas of the park were near the windmill, the Garden Stage, and Pavillion 16 behind Kiddieland.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
