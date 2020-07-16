CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 140 New Cases, Total Now 5,750
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City officials have restored the World War I memorial statue in Lawrenceville that was vandalized on Memorial Day.

Pittsburgh City Planning said cleaning work to the “Doughboy” statue was completed this week. The statue was defaced with red paint; since then, the FBI has joined the investigation.

(Photo Credit: Lindsay Ward/KDKA)

The statue sits at Butler Street and Penn Avenue and had recently been cleaned for the Memorial Day holiday.

According to police, the vandalism happened just before 8 a.m. on May 31. In addition to the splashes of red paint, images of a hammer and sickle, and the phrase, “June 19, 1986 Glory to the Day of Heroism,” were scrawled across the memorial.

City officials say the paint damaged the patina and bronze of the memorial.

