PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sources tell KDKA that restaurant owners are meeting at Al’s Cafe in Bethel Park to discuss how to keep their businesses alive later this morning.

The Allegheny County Health Department eased some restrictions in accordance with Gov. Wolf’s guidance, allowing 25 percent occupancy for indoor dining. However, this limitation has still forced some establishments to shutter their doors.

Six restaurants, including Soba in Shadyside, will be keeping their doors closed because they can not operate with the latest order. The specialty restaurants are part of the Big Burrito Restaurant Group.

The president of the Big Burrito Restaurant Group made that announcement on Sunday.

“With the developing circumstances and our commitment to following all safety guidelines and COVID-related restrictions, we have concluded that the specialty restaurants…Alta Via, Casbah, Eleven, Kaya, Soba and Umi are not viable under current business conditions,” Big Burrito Restaurant Group Bill Buller said in a statement on Sunday. “We cannot operate at a limited occupancy of 25% which has been put in place for the indefinite future.”

All six of the specialty restaurants closed over the weekend.

The President says they will continue to evaluate to see how they can reopen some of their restaurants safely at some point in the future.

The group also oversees Mad Mex but those restaurants were not included to close.