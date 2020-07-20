CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 138 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 Additional Death, 1 New Hospitalized Patient
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Catcher Luke Maile will not get the chance to play this year with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He injured his hand and requires surgery and will lose 10-12 weeks while he recovers. In the shortened MLB season, that means his season is over.

John Ryan Murphy will take over for Maile this season. At a press briefing, Murphy said he was excited to step into the role.

“I’m excited personally to step into that role,” Murphy said.”That’s obviously a good thing. For me moving forward I mean you never want to see anything like that happen to anybody regardless of who they are and what position they play. And that’s that. So terrible thing to happen to Luke.”

