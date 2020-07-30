PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt took to social media to further explain why he will not kneel during the national anthem this upcoming season.

In a post on his verified Instagram account on Thursday, Tuitt made his feelings clear.

“I stand for the flag because I am a proud American. Like previously stated, this country has provided and rewarded my family in so many ways through our perseverance and hard work. I will continue to honor my country and be an example to my children to stand for what they believe in,” the post reads.

Earlier in the week on his verified Twitter account, Tuitt said, “I’m not kneeling for the flag and screw anybody who have a problem with that.”

Also I’m not kneeling for the flag and screw anybody who have a problem with that. My grandmother was a immigrant from the Carribean and age worked her ass off to bring 20 people over the right way. She had no money and educated herself to be a nurse. She living good now. — stephon tuitt (@DOCnation_7) July 27, 2020

Tuitt continued to share his thoughts Thursday on Instagram, saying, “In regards to police brutality and the black lives matter movement I will support these causes through other means. It’s unfortunate that a couple unprofessional individuals have caused such havoc on our country and damaged the trust of its citizens. I will not let those individuals steer me from the fact on the opportunity this country gives for everyone.”

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that he will support any player’s decision to kneel last month. Teammate and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward also said the team will be united if it opts to protest this season.