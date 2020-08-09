Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — British Airways’ nonstop flights to London from Pittsburgh International Airport will not return anytime soon, according to recent reports.
Our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report that British Airways has pushed back the return of the service until at least October 2.
The non-stop service was a big win for Pittsburgh International Airport when it launched back in April 2019, but it has been grounded since March due to COVID-19 restrictions.
