CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 13 Additional Deaths And 70 More Cases, Death Toll Is 273 And Case Total Is 9,078
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
A report from the Allegheny Health Department says an inspector was denied entry, so police had to force their way inside.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus, Cultural District, Local TV, Night Club, Pittsburgh, Seven, Seventh Street

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh night club has been ordered to shut down for violating several coronavirus orders, including gathering restrictions and the face mask mandate.

According to an inspection report from the Allegheny County Health Department, Seven on Seventh Street in Pittsburgh’s Cultural District has to close for at least seven days.

The report says the night club failed to let an inspector inside and Pittsburgh Police had to force their way in.

An inspector saw employees at Seven weren’t wearing face masks, and there were more than 25 people inside. According to the report, the manager said it was a private party.

There was “evidence” of customers being seated, served and drinking at the bar without food. Alcohol can only be served in-person with a meal under state orders.

Seven was also allowing dine-in after 11 p.m. In Allegheny County, indoor and outdoor dining must stop at 11 p.m., though takeout is allowed after that.

Before the night club can reopen, it has to tell officials how it will comply with coronavirus orders going forward.

Comments