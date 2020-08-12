PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh night club has been ordered to shut down for violating several coronavirus orders, including gathering restrictions and the face mask mandate.

According to an inspection report from the Allegheny County Health Department, Seven on Seventh Street in Pittsburgh’s Cultural District has to close for at least seven days.

The report says the night club failed to let an inspector inside and Pittsburgh Police had to force their way in.

An inspector saw employees at Seven weren’t wearing face masks, and there were more than 25 people inside. According to the report, the manager said it was a private party.

Today I’m announcing new statewide #COVID19 restrictions, effective 7/16: 🔹 All indoor dining: Reduced to 25% capacity

🔹 Bars: Open for sit-down meals at tables only, bar service prohibited

🔹 Telework: Mandated (if possible)

🔹 Gatherings: < 25 people indoor, < 250 outdoor — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) July 15, 2020

There was “evidence” of customers being seated, served and drinking at the bar without food. Alcohol can only be served in-person with a meal under state orders.

Seven was also allowing dine-in after 11 p.m. In Allegheny County, indoor and outdoor dining must stop at 11 p.m., though takeout is allowed after that.

Before the night club can reopen, it has to tell officials how it will comply with coronavirus orders going forward.