By: KDKA-TV News Staff

VESTABURG (KDKA) — Leona Biser, 51, is accused of keeping her sister, who requires constant care, in a cage.

On Friday, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady’s Office said that U.S. Marshals are currently searching for Biser and that she is considered a fugitive.

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady’s Office now says that a two-count indictment has been leveled against Biser, alleging she committed representative payee fraud and Social Security fraud. Biser was the representative payee for her sister, and the Indictment alleges that she used her sister’s funds for her own personal expenses.

This is in addition to charges from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, which include neglect of a care dependent person, abuse of a care dependent person, recklessly endangering another person, unlawful restraint, and false imprisonment for keeping her care dependent sister in a wooden cage with only a dirty mattress and little-to-no medical care.

Biser allegedly locked her sister in a wooden cage with a dirty mattress and little-to-no medical care. According to investigators, she kept her sister in a “man-made cell” that sat in the living room of their home in Sixth Street in Vestaburg.

A local judge issued a bench warrant for Biser after she failed to appear in court to enter a plea on August 6.

Anyone with information about Biser’s whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest USMS District Office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or submit a tip using USMS Tips.