By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The PIAA says they will be reconvening next week to further discuss the start of the fall sports season.

The decision has been up in the air since last week when Gov. Tom Wolf issued comments recommending that youth sports be canceled until January. The board is allowing voluntary workouts but not mandatory fall sports activities until its next meeting on Aug. 21.

The PIAA says they met with the Governor’s Office today.

They say they talked about “many different scenarios including schools’ health and sports’ safety strategies, local liability protection and options for moving ahead with fall sports.”

According to the PIAA, the governor’s staff told them all that is up to the local school district.

The PIAA says they are concerned Gov. Wolf’s recommendation is “not based upon Pennsylvania sports specific data,” and that it school districts are looking at it as a mandate.

PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert A. Lombardi said in a news release, “We will continue to be advocates for athletic activities that promote the health, and safety, social, emotional, and mental well-being of student-athletes. Since March, PIAA has taken a measured approach in a step-by-step basis to assist our membership in developing Return to Competition Guidelines that will assist in providing schools with a framework to develop best practices for a safe return to play. To that end, the PIAA Board of Directors will meet again on Friday, August 21, 2020 to discuss the starting of fall sports.”

