By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Fall sports aren’t canceled yet.

The PIAA is asking Gov. Wolf and his administration to work with them and discuss fall sports. Until then, mandatory fall sports activities are on pause.

The board of directors met Friday to discuss the state’s recommendation that school and recreational youth sports be postponed until 2021.

They say “the unintended consequences of cancelling fall sports need to be further reviewed.”

“The Board believes that the Governor’s strong recommendation to delay sports to Jan. 1, 2021, has a potential negative impact on the students’ physical, social, emotional and mental health. These issues along with the financial inability of many students to participate in any other form of non-school based athletic programs affect all students directly and indirectly,” a statement reads.

A motions was passed by the PIAA to defer the start of sports for 2 weeks to August 24th during which the PIAA will continue to speak with the state and sports about possibly having sports with the start of school. @KDKA — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) August 7, 2020

The PIAA says it remains committed to providing a season during the 2020-21 school year: “Consistent with the advice of the PIAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, PIAA continues to believe it can safely sponsor fall sports.”

The board of directors will meet again on Aug. 21. Until then, voluntary workouts can continue but mandatory fall sports activities will be paused for two weeks.

The Wolf administration provided the guidance Thursday, saying it wasn’t an order or a mandate, but a strong recommendation made by the departments of health and education.

Today DOH + @PADeptofEd jointly recommended that Pre-K–12 school + recreational youth sports be postponed until at least Jan 1, 2021, to protect children + teens from #COVID19. This is a strong recommendation + not an order or mandate. More information: https://t.co/KjCNduoE0I pic.twitter.com/l0xWtBBTy4 — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) August 6, 2020

“As with deciding whether students should return to in-person classes, remote learning or a blend of the two this fall, school administrators and locally elected school boards should make decisions on sports,” a press release from the governor’s office said.

The PIAA said it was “tremendously disappointed” by the decision and schools have worked hard on creating plans to safely allow sports.

The administration pointed out Thursday that gathering limits remain unchanged — no more than 25 people are allowed to gather indoors, and no more than 250 outdoors. In Allegheny County, the outdoor limit is 50.

RELATED STORIES:

The state’s recommendation doesn’t apply to professional or collegiate sports.

Before this, the PIAA had decided to move forward with fall sports as scheduled, but offered flexibility to schools, leagues and conferences to begin contests later. Using that information, the WPIAL decided to use a “hybrid start,” meaning there would be different start dates for different sports.

The PIAA will have a meeting at 1:30 to decide what to do with the upcoming fall season after Governor Wolf’s recommendation to have no sports until at least January 2021. https://t.co/Pdp2FMEAXr — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) August 7, 2020

The WPIAL said in a press release that it “has and will continue to support high school athletics, and surrounding activities.” The WPIAL says it needs to review recent events and will hold a press conference Monday.

You can read more information about the administration’s recommendation here.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.