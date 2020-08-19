CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 45 New Cases, 1 Additional Death, 9,549 Total Cases Countywide
By Lindsay Ward
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police have declared the protest outside of Mayor Bill Peduto’s home an “unlawful assembly.”

Around a dozen protesters spent the night outside of the mayor’s home chanting, making noise, and some were calling for the mayor’s resignation.

Police have asked them to disperse or they could be arrested.

The protesters that have spent the night outside of the mayor’s home have had a siren noise playing throughout the night.

They have said they are protesting because they feel the mayor has not taken the Black Lives Matter movement seriously.

