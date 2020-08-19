By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The mother of Antwon Rose II spoke in front of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus about police reform Wednesday.

Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives and the Senate are considering multiple police reform bills. One of those is Bill 1664, known as the Use of Force Bill, and was introduced directly in response to the death of Antwon Rose.

This public hearing focused on police reform in Allegheny County. Michelle Kenney, the mother of Antwon Rose II, gave a testimony before legislators.

Kenney said that she is not for dismantling police departments but for reforming practices within those departments.

“No one has to tell me there are good cops out there, because believe me, I live it every day. That’s not why I’m here,” Kenney said.

Kenney went on to describe her son, who she says did not have a weapon on him, as well as former officer Michael Rosfeld, who shot and killed Antwon Rose II. Rosfeld was acquitted during his trial in 2019.

“…had these bills had been made law a long time ago, my son could possibly still be alive,” Kenney said.

Kenney named the death of Romir Talley, killed by a Wilkinsburg police officer, along with others in her testimony.

“Each one of these killings took me back to June 19th of 2018,” she said. “I have read each and every one of these police reform bills submitted before you and I saw no language indicating hatred for the police nor do I see any racial bias. What I see is some legislators who recognize the system that has been designed to protect all of us but is only protecting some of us.”

Kenney finished her testimony with urging lawmakers to consider passing all of the current bills proposed on police reform.

“They are killing us with anonymity and also now autonomy,” she said.

