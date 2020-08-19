By: KDKA-TV News Staff

OAKLAND (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh announced today that students will learn remotely through September 14.

“This adjustment to the schedule will allow for the completion of staged arrival and shelter-in-place procedures so that all students can start in-person classes at the same time,” said Pitt Provost Ann Cudd. “Additional information about what in-person classes will take place while Pitt is in the Elevated Risk posture will be forthcoming.”

Originally, the university was only supposed to start the semester with one week of remote learning, that has now changed. Earlier today, Pitt’s dean said there would consequences for students who gather in large groups, don’t wear masks and go to parties.

The university said that an instructional model, Flex@Pitt, will be used to help remote learning.

Carnegie Mellon University also announced on Tuesday that learning would be done remotely for the first week of classes.