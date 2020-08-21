Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Duquesne University is looking to set the record straight in the case of Marquis Jaylen “J.B.” Brown.
After several calls and emails, the university is agreeing to the demands of Dannielle Brown, J.B.’s mother.
Duquesne says it is awaiting paperwork from Brown’s lawyers before they release its public safety file and they add nothing is stopping an independent investigation.
The university also says, despite saying otherwise, Dannielle Brown demanded a multi-million dollar settlement over the death of her son.
Duquesne has instead offered to donate $100,000 to a foundation in J.B.’s honor but it is unknown if that offer has been accepted.
