PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A mother who is on a hunger strike to get answers about the death of her son held a “living funeral” in Pittsburgh.

On Thursday, Dannielle Brown staged her own funeral, which started at Freedom Corner with a service and included a march to Duquesne University. She has been on a hunger strike for more than 30 days, demanding reforms after the death of her son Marquis Brown.

The mother went on the hunger strike hoping to catch the attention of Duquesne University, where her 21-year-old son was a student-athlete and junior when he died in 2018.

According to police, Marquis died after smashing a chair through a glass window in his campus dorm room and falling 16 stories to his death.

It happened after university police and campus security responded to a call about a noise complaint in the room.

On Wednesday, a group of more than 200 marched with Dannielle to Duquesne and back to Freedom Corner. During the procession, which included a casket, the group stopped to hear speeches, danced and clapped in the street.

Related stories:

“You see the casket in the back and that symbolizes my truth and my truth is that I came here on a mission,” Dannielle said. “I came here with a purpose, and I came here resolved that I’ll take my last breath here.”

When the group reached Duquesne University, they chanted “shut it down,” according to police. They also prayed outside Brottier Hall, where Marquis died.

The crowd has taken over the intersection of Forbes Ave. & Chatham Sq. outside Duquesne University. They are chanting, "Shut it down." Drivers should avoid the area. https://t.co/VjR3E8z0cD — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) August 6, 2020

Dannielle has demanded that Duquesne University cooperate with a new independent investigation, obtain body cameras for university officers and provide crisis training to its officers.

In an open letter to Dannielle, Duquesne says it can accommodate those requests and wants to end her hunger strike.

Dannielle told KDKA in July that the open letter was a start, but she still has more questions. Dannielle still wants clarification and to talk further with Duquesne. She is determined to conduct a private investigation and believes there’s more to the story about her son’s death.

Dannielle said she is prepared to die to get more answers about her son’s death.

On Wednesday, Duquesne University released a statement, saying: