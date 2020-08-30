By: KDKA-TV News Staff
OAKLAND (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh is offering a list of ideas for “socially engaged, physically distant” activities that students can do this semester amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The university and its COVID-19 Medical Response Office are strongly against Pitt students holding parties this semester.
“Our expert opinion: Parties aren’t worth the risk. Attending social gatherings increases your number of close contacts, and every new close contact increases the risk of the virus spreading throughout the community,” Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office said.
However, the university says this does not mean students cannot be social as long as health and safety guidelines are followed.
For sports, Pitt is recommending no contact activities like baseball and volleyball or hiking. Other suggestions include virtual game nights, picnicking and holding a “jam session outside, 6 feet apart.”
Earlier this week, several fraternities and sororities at Pitt were temporarily suspended and eight students were restricted from campus and university facilities for violating health and safety guidelines. It is not known whether any of those students are associated with the suspended Greek Life organizations.
You can check out Pitt’s full list of suggested social activities here.
