Andre Crawford is facing criminal homicide charges.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 1-year-old boy who was shot and killed last week.

According to court documents, Andre Crawford is facing criminal homicide charges in the death of 1-year-old Zykier Young.

    • Police say a bullet that was fired through a window in a shootout at a Spring Hill apartment complex traveled through two walls and hit Young.

    It is not known at this time if Crawford is the only suspect.

