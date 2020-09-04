Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 1-year-old boy who was shot and killed last week.
According to court documents, Andre Crawford is facing criminal homicide charges in the death of 1-year-old Zykier Young.
Police say a bullet that was fired through a window in a shootout at a Spring Hill apartment complex traveled through two walls and hit Young.
It is not known at this time if Crawford is the only suspect.
