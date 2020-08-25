By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are calling for witnesses to come forward after a 1-year-old boy was killed during a shootout in Spring Hill neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police say 1-year-old Zykier Young, who died after being shot in the head, is one of 10 victims of gun violence in the past week.

On Monday, police responded to the Three Rivers Manor apartment complex on Rhine Place after reports of shots fired just after 6 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the boy with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers drove the child to the hospital in critical condition. A public information officer says the child was driven by a police sergeant while two other officers worked in the back seat to control the bleeding.

Chief Schubert expresses his sympathies to the family of Zykier Young. He called it a “senseless” tragedy. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ijBAS6ogun — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) August 25, 2020

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials say.

Police say the shots came from outside and traveled through a window and two walls before hitting the boy, who was sleeping inside. Investigators say there was a shootout with multiple shooters and multiple rounds fired.

Senseless gun violence must end. Another innocent life has been stolen. We will work endlessly to find the actor and hold them accountable for this horrific crime. https://t.co/6TyQdh0Wjc — bill peduto (@billpeduto) August 25, 2020

On Tuesday morning, police held a press conference to call for an end to the gun violence. They said they’re dedicated to getting justice for Zykier.

They’re also asking for the public’s help in solving this murder. There were multiple witnesses, officials say, and now they’re calling for people to come forward.

“I can tell you, we will do everything we can with our resources to find out who did this and bring them to justice,” Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said Tuesday morning.

WATCH: KDKA’s Pam Surano reports



“My heart breaks for this young 1-year-old child who was simply laying in his bed and his life taken in this heinous act,” said Chief Schubert.

He says his heart goes out to the family and the responding officers.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich says other agencies have offered their help. They may take them up on it. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/nPM5DNUlmn — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) August 25, 2020

Police say they’ve had 10 shootings in the past week. Five of those were homicides. There have been no arrests in any of those shootings.

“This has got to end,” said Chief Schubert.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich says other agencies has offered help, and the city may take them up on it.