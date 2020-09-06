Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers announced on Sunday the signing of 14 players to their practice squad.
The practice squad roster includes six players on defense and seven on offense.
Earlier in the day, the Steelers announced they had signed quarterback Josh Dobbs and safety Sean Davis, releasing quarterback Devlin Hodges and safety Curtis Riley in order to make room for Dobbs and Davis on the roster.
All 14 players on the practice squad were with the Steelers in training camp and have recently been released by the team.
The full practice squad can be found below.
Cornerback:
- Trajan Bandy
Safety:
- Antoine Brooks Jr.
- Curtis Riley
Linebacker:
- Jayrone Elliot
Defensive Linemen:
- Daniel McCullers
- Henry Mondeaux
Wide Receiver:
- Deon Cain
- Amara Darboh
Running Back:
- Trey Edmunds
Tight End:
- Kevin Rader
Offensive Linemen:
- Anthony Coyle
- Derwin Gray
- Jarron Jones
Punter:
- Corliss Waitman
