The Steelers have signed 14 players to their practice squad.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers announced on Sunday the signing of 14 players to their practice squad.

The practice squad roster includes six players on defense and seven on offense.

Earlier in the day, the Steelers announced they had signed quarterback Josh Dobbs and safety Sean Davis, releasing quarterback Devlin Hodges and safety Curtis Riley in order to make room for Dobbs and Davis on the roster.

All 14 players on the practice squad were with the Steelers in training camp and have recently been released by the team.

The full practice squad can be found below.

Cornerback:

  • Trajan Bandy

Safety:

  • Antoine Brooks Jr.
  • Curtis Riley

Linebacker:

  • Jayrone Elliot

Defensive Linemen:

  • Daniel McCullers
  • Henry Mondeaux

Wide Receiver:

  • Deon Cain
  • Amara Darboh

Running Back:

  • Trey Edmunds

Tight End:

  • Kevin Rader

Offensive Linemen:

  • Anthony Coyle
  • Derwin Gray
  • Jarron Jones

Punter:

  • Corliss Waitman
