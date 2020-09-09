By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – During coronavirus compliance checks, state police handed notices of violation to four Pittsburgh-area licensed liquor establishments and warnings to 13 others.

Liquor control enforcement officers visited 2,389 licensed establishments across the state over the holiday weekend and through Tuesday to make sure coronavirus orders are being followed. They issued 22 notices of violation and 36 warnings.

Bars and restaurants issued a notice of violation won’t be named since they’re under investigation.

The unannounced compliance checks make sure all customers are wearing masks when entering, exiting or moving through the restaurant or bar and that employees wear masks at all times.

They’re also checking to make sure there are 6 feet or physical barriers between customers at tables or booths as well as ensuring maximum capacity limits are posted and enforced.

Police say these checks could happen anywhere in the state, but are being focused in areas experiencing higher COVID-19 transmission rates.

The Pittsburgh State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement office issued four notices of violations and 13 warnings between Sept. 4-8 after visiting 598 licensed businesses.

State police say violators may face administrative citation, and continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk.

A statewide order is in effect limiting indoor dining to 25 percent occupancy and prohibiting alcohol consumption unless the drink comes with a meal. However, the Wolf administration announced capacity will be increased to 50 percent on Sept. 21.

If you want to complain about a licensed establishment not following coronavirus mandates, you can call 1-800-932-0602 or submit a complaint online.