PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is announcing his retirement from football and the NFL.

He posted the message to Twitter this morning, saying in part, “I am officially retiring from the game I love so much.”

Shazier has been on the Steelers’ Reserve/Retired List.

He has been out of the game since suffering a devastating spinal cord injury in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 4, 2017. He underwent spinal stabilization surgery two days later and has since learned to walk again.

Shazier goes on to day in his announcement, “The way I look at it, God put us all here for a purpose. For 20 years he let me play football, and now it’s time for me to do what he wants me to do. I am going to step away from the game for a while and see what else life has to offer. I know football always will be here for me if I need it, but right now I am excited to explore some new challenges and different paths.”

