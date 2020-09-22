By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are searching for two men accused of shooting paintballs at the Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Pittsburgh.

Police have released surveillance images of the two men.

ALERT: Pittsburgh Police seek the public’s help identifying two men who apparently shot paintballs at the Black Lives Matter mural Downtown. If anyone knows the identities of these men, please contact police at (412) 323-7800.https://t.co/4nvB4dSMT5 pic.twitter.com/5F4pvwZoac — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) September 22, 2020

They were seen on surveillance cameras walking past the mural on the river walk near Point State Park, allegedly shooting multiple paintballs at the wall where the mural was painted earlier this year after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

One of the men can be seen in the images wearing a Confederate flag sweatshirt and Trump campaign hat.

The mural features the images of Floyd, Antwon Rose, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Some of the paintball markings can be seen in these photos:

Anyone with information on the identities of the two men are asked to contact Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7800.

