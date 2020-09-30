PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Will fans be allowed back inside Heinz Field for Steelers or Pitt games this season?

It’s been a hot topic this week, with both teams working with state leaders on plans. On Wednesday, Allegheny County weighed in. Rich Fitzgerald said comparing fans at high school sporting events to both college and professional sports is completely different.

Allegheny County’s executive said that he understands the desire to bring fans back, but ultimately, the decision is up to Governor Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine to decide what should happen.

Earlier this week, the Steelers said they will be having those conversations, and Pitt said it’s been in talks about bringing fans back, too. But Fitzgerald said there are a lot of things to think about.

“The mask is so critical, 90 percent effective and some people might even think more, along with the physical distancing. Can thousands of fans in a stadium wear their mask the whole time, for three hours, that becomes the question? (Director) Dr. (Debra) Bogen talked about six feet as a minimum. When fans are at a sporting event, six feet isn’t enough.”

The Steelers have said they are optimistic about having a limited amount of fans beginning with their game against the Eagles on Oct. 11.