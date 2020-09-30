PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers-Titans game set for Sunday is being postponed due to multiple Tennessee Titans’ players and staff members testing positive for Coronavirus. The news was first reported by ESPN Wednesday morning.

Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Titans is being postponed per multiple sources. They are considering all options to reschedule, Monday night as one of them. This will all be based on test results. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 30, 2020

A short time later, the NFL sent out this statement saying the game would likely be played “either Monday or Tuesday.”

“This week’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans, originally scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, has been postponed, a league source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The game is expected to be played either on Monday or Tuesday. “The decision to postpone the AFC matchup comes after four Titans players and five Titans personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in the days following their Week 3 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis. No member of the Vikings has tested positive. “Around The NFL will have more on the Steelers-Titans postponement shortly.”

On Tuesday, it was reported that at least three players and five personnel members of the Tennessee Titans had tested positive for COVID-19. This morning, another case was being reported due to an additional round of testing. It was not specified if the positive test was a player or staff member.

The Titans released a statement Tuesday saying:

“Out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the Covid-19 virus. “Several tests have come back positive and are working through the process of confirming them. We will have more information tomorrow.”

ESPN reports that the Titans’ facility will be shut down until at least Saturday.

During his weekly press conference, coach Mike Tomlin said the team is still preparing to play.

“We don’t have a lot of definitive answers about long term, what the prognosis looks like,” Tomlin said.

