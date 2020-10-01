Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An annual Halloween parade the city said drew thousands of people last year has been canceled.
The Bloomfield Citizens Council announced the 52nd annual Halloween parade scheduled for Oct. 29 won’t be happening because of the pandemic.
A press release from the council says they’re “extremely disappointed” not to have the parade, but they’re already planning next year’s.
They say it’s scheduled on Oct. 28. “Stay tuned — 2021 promises to be a better year!” the press release says.
Meanwhile for Halloween festivities in Pittsburgh, Mayor Bill Peduto said last month the city is trying to come up with a plan to have trick or treat on Halloween in a safe way.
You must log in to post a comment.