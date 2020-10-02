By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers say they’ve had “productive” talks with public health officials, and they remain “optimistic” about having a limited number of fans at Heinz Field soon.
A spokesperson said earlier this week that there were plans for a call with the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Now on Friday, Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten said they’re still optimistic about having fans in the “near future.”
“We have had productive communications this week with public health authorities to discuss the possibility of hosting a limited number of fans at Heinz Field soon,” Lauten said in a statement.
The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t have any fans at home games during September, but the team announced last week they were hopeful about hosting a limited amount of fans at Heinz Field beginning with the game against the Eagles on Oct. 11.
If the Steelers get the go ahead to allow some fans, it’s unclear how many would be allowed. Governor Wolf’s current restrictions limits outdoor gatherings to 250 people.
You must log in to post a comment.