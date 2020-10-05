By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh police officer injured in the Tree of Life shooting has returned to work nearly two years later.
SWAT Officer Timothy Matson suffered multiple gunshot wounds after he ran into the synagogue to put an end to the killing on Oct. 27, 2018. He returned to work on Monday.
“Officer Timothy Matson, wounded in the Tree of Life attack almost two years ago, returned to work today! We can never thank you enough for your service and we are so pleased to see you back on the job,” Tree Of Life – Or L’Simcha Congregation posted on Facebook.
Last August, Matson won the Magen Israel Award, which is presented to individuals who risked their lives to confront terrorists. Police officers Matson, Michael Smidga, Daniel Mead and Anthony Burke also received the Act of Valor Award last November.
Six officers were injured in the gunfire at the synagogue.
