By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After trading Matt Murray to the Ottawa Senators, the Penguins have five selections in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

In return for Murray, the Penguins acquired forward Jonathan Gruden and a 2020 second-round draft pick. With that pick, the Penguins selected goaltender Joel Blomqvist at 52nd overall.

Red line scouting report on Blomqvist: “Has a long, lean, flexible netminder’s build. One of the most athletically gifted netminders in this class. Very good movement both in a controlled manner in all four directions, and is fast from down-to-up. Shows excellent reflexes.” — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 7, 2020

The Penguins pick again in the third round of the draft at 77th overall.

Their first-round pick was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs earlier this offseason when the Penguins acquired Kasperi Kapanen, Pontus Aberg and Jesper Lindgren in exchange for Evan Rodrigues, David Warsofsky, Filip Hallander and a 2020 first-round draft pick.

From there, the Penguins will pick 108th overall (Round 4), 139th overall, (Round 5), and 170th overall (Round 6).

The 2020 NHL Entry Draft is being held remotely, hosted live from the NHL Network studios in New Jersey on Oct. 6 and 7.

See the Penguins full list of draft picks below:

DRAFT PICKS:

Round 2: 52nd overall — Joel Blomqvist

Round 3: 77th overall

Round 4: 108th overall

Round 5: 139th overall

Round 6: 170th overall

Check back with KDKA for the latest updates on the Penguins’ draft.