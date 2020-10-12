MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A local high school is closed Monday and several students are in quarantine over a Coronavirus case.

As of Monday morning, the school will only be closed for one day.

Dozens of student athletes and staff will have to quarantine after someone with the school’s football team tested positive for COVID-19.

It was late Sunday when the Diocese of Pittsburgh released this information.

Serra Catholic High School’s practices and games will be suspended for two weeks.

The Diocese says more than 40 student athletes and football staff will have to quarantine.

They say it was ‘out of an abundance of caution’ to close the school building on Monday.

All students will learn remotely.

At this time, the person who tested positive for COVID-19 is experiencing mild symptoms. Students who were in close contact are required to quarantine as well.

It was about a month ago when the high school moved to online learning after two students tested positive.

The school canceled activities then and the building was closed for several days.