By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A search tool has been launched for voters in Allegheny County to be able to check and see whether or not they received an incorrect mail-in ballot for the upcoming election.
On Wednesday, the Allegheny County Elections Division announced that more than 28,000 incorrect ballots were sent out and that corrected ballots would be sent to those affected by the error.
The search tool allows you to search by name or Voter ID to see if you were sent an incorrect ballot.
The tool can be accessed online, which can be found here.
If you did receive an incorrect ballot, the Elections Division said that voters will receive corrected ballots beginning the week of Oct. 19.
More information can be found on the Allegheny County Election Division’s website.
You are also able to track the status of your mail-in ballot on the state’s website – VotesPa.com
