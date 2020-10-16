By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Congressional candidates Sean Parnell and Luke Negron have filed a lawsuit seeking to allow poll watchers at the satellite election offices in Allegheny County.

According to the lawsuit, Parnell and Negron say one way to “ensure the integrity of this year’s election is upheld” at the election offices is by having poll watchers. Last month, the Allegheny County Board of Elections approved the opening of additional election offices.

“Allowing poll watchers at traditional polling locations, but not allowing poll watchers at the satellite offices constitutes disparate treatment,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also says that allowing poll watchers at traditional polling places but not at the satellite offices violates Parnell and Negron’s “constitutional rights under the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States.”

The lawsuit mentions Allegheny County having to reissue corrected ballots to voters after nearly 30,000 received incorrect ballots.

The lawsuit names Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, County Council members Bethany Hallam and Sam Demarco, as well as the Allegheny County Board of Elections, as defendants.

Parnell is a candidate for the 17th Congressional District, while Negron is a candidate for the 18th Congressional District.

A spokesperson for Allegheny County said the county has no comment.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.