By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new Monmouth University poll has former Vice President Joe Biden with a 5-point to 7-point lead over President Donald Trump among likely voters in Pennsylvania.

The findings of the poll show that Joe Biden has found backing from young voters and people of color that is helping him to offset the gains of President Trump among senior voters and the most competitive counties in the commonwealth.

The poll also reveals that more voters trust Joe Biden to handle the Coronavirus pandemic than President Trump.

According to the poll results, Joe Biden leads President Trump by a 51% to 44% margin among likely voters, if vote turnout is high.

In a low turnout scenario, which could happen if a large number of mail-in ballots were to be rejected, Biden leads President Trump by a 50% to 45% margin among likely voters.

Among all registered voters, 50% support Biden and 45% support President Trump. “All eyes have been on the Keystone State from the start. Pennsylvania voters may have responded more than most to key events, such as the conventions and the debates. This potential for movement is one reason why both campaigns have spent so much time there,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

To see the full results of the poll, including charts and graphs, visit Monmouth University Polling Institute’s website here.