By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — As polls prepared to open in Pennsylvania, voters in Allegheny County lined up early to cast their ballots.

With an hour to go before the polls opened at 7:00 a.m., dozens of people were in line in Ross Township, with the line at one point wrapping around the municipal building.

Voters told KDKA’s Lindsay Ward they anticipated long lines and thought it was best to show up as early as possible.

They also say they wanted to get in and out quickly.

Others said they didn’t trust the mail-in voting process and felt by voting in person, their ballot would be safer.

Voters in Robinson Township lined up around 6:45 a.m. as well.

Line is wrapped around the poll in Robinson Twp this morning with 15 minutes to go until the polls open. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/BXy5MHrFAu — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) November 3, 2020

Lines grew outside of Markham Elementary School in Mt. Lebanon just before 7:00 a.m.

In the Hill District, 10-15 people were lined up outside Ebenezer Baptist Church waiting to cast their ballots.

The line is starting to grow outside Ebenezer Baptist Church in the Hill District. About 10 people are waiting for the polls to open. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/2ATbyqLsFO — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) November 3, 2020

Polling places in Pennsylvania will be open until 8:00 p.m.

Shortly after polls opened, Allegheny County leaders reported a few polling places were late opening or setting up.

From @Allegheny_Co: Polls are now open and the pre-canvassing process of mail-in and absentee ballots is beginning shortly. A few polling places are opening a few minutes late as workers set up equipment or because someone was late. The county says this happens every yr. @KDKA — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) November 3, 2020

Three polling places in Monroeville, McKeesport, and Pittsburgh were delayed opening for staffing reasons. County officials say that each site has Elections Bureau staff present around 8:00 a.m. and were in the process of getting the polling places up and running.

Lines grew long in Moon Township around 8:00 a.m., where Congressman Conor Lamb showed up to greet voters.

Lamb greeted voters Tuesday morning. His opponent Sean Parnell is expected to vote early Tuesday morning.

For comprehensive coverage of all things election-related in Pennsylvania, visit KDKA’s 2020 Election Guide.

For live results of all election races in Pennsylvania, visit KDKA’s 2020 General Election results page.